North Carolina
Published

Police officer reported shot in North Carolina after routine traffic stop; suspect at large

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A police officer was shot during a routine traffic stop Saturday night in Mooresville, N.C., according to reports.

The officer’s medical condition was not immediately known.

A vehicle connected to the suspect in the shooting has been located, Charlotte’s WSOC-TV reported, with police possibly in pursuit of the suspect.

Mooresville is a town of about 36,500 residents, located about 29 miles north of Charlotte.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.