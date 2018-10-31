Massachusetts lieutenant placed on leave over alleged ‘let’s meet violence with violence’ post: report

A Massachusetts police lieutenant was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday for allegedly writing a series of articles in a law enforcement publication last week that appeared to encourage violence against “social justice warriors,” boston.com reported.

Arlington police officer Richard Pedrini allegedly penned several articles for the Massachusetts Police Association newsletter, “The Sentinel,” under the name "Man on the street," the report said.

“I am sick and tired of the social justice warriors telling us how to do our jobs. It’s time we forget about ‘restraint,’ ‘measured response,’ ‘procedural justice,’ ‘de-escalation,’ ‘stigma-reduction,’ and other feel-good BS that is getting our officers killed,” read one of the columns. “Let’s meet violence with violence and get the job done.”

SUSPECT ACCUSED OF KILLING MASSACHUSETTS COP HAD 111 PRIOR OFFENSES

In one passage, Pedrini reportedly slammed alleged cop killer Thomas Latanowich, as “a vile piece of human excrement, and an oxygen thief who doesn’t deserve to walk among us.” In another passage, the writer reportedly compared the migrant caravan traveling through Mexico for the U.S. to Japan’s 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

I am deeply disturbed by the apparent disregard for human life and for the duty of a police officer shown by Richard Pedrini in the Massachusetts Police Association Newsletter. — Adam Chapdelaine

The articles quickly stoked the ire of city officials and community members. Arlington Town Manager Adam Chapdelaine said the town is carrying out an investigation.

"I am deeply disturbed by the apparent disregard for human life and for the duty of a police officer shown by Richard Pedrini in the Massachusetts Police Association Newsletter," Chapdelaine said.

Arlington Police Chief Frederick Ryan distanced himself from Pedrini’s alleged remarks, which he said, “risk eroding the public trust that municipal police departments in Massachusetts have worked so hard to build in recent years.”

“I disavow the remarks in the strongest possible terms, and this matter will be dealt with swiftly and certainly,” Ryan said in a statement.

Pedrini told WBUR his remarks were meant as "tongue-in-cheek political satire" intended for readers in law enforcement.

"It's an association newsletter," Pedrini said. "It's not meant to be taken word for word."

When asked by the station if he regretted writing the articles he said, "No comment."