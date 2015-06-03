Police not prosecuting fraternity members accused of harassing disabled vets at beach resort

College fraternity members accused of harassing a group of disabled military veterans at a Florida beach resort in April won't be facing charges.

Police in Panama City Beach say they closed the investigations Tuesday because they couldn't identify the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity members who allegedly hurled drunken insults and spat at the disabled veterans. The veterans had been attending a Wounded Warrior retreat at the resort.

Fraternity members from the University of Florida and Emory University were attending spring formals there at the time.

The fraternity members were initially accused of simple battery, petit theft, criminal mischief and launching a deadly missile.

The University of Florida closed its Zeta Beta Tau chapter after the allegations arose.