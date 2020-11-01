Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

New York police say razor blade found in child's Halloween candy

Frank Miles
Police are investigating a report that a razor blade was found in a child’s candy on Halloween during trick-or-treating in a New York village.

A Coxsackie police spokesman confirmed the report to Fox News via phone. No additional information was given.

A parent reportedly found the razor blade in a Mounds bar after the child bit into the candy.

The child wasn’t injured.

The parent and child visited 60 houses in the village.

