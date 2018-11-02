Police near Las Vegas pursuing vehicle after girl, 11, and man, 19, hit by gunfire, reports say

At least two people were shot Thursday night by suspects driving around in a car near Las Vegas, according to reports.

One victim was an 11-year-old girl, shot near an intersection in North Las Vegas, a city of about 210,000 residents that is located just north of the famed gambling and entertainment capital, according to a FOX 5 Las Vegas reporter.

The second victim was believed to be a 19-year-old man, who was reportedly shot about five minutes after the girl, according to the FOX 5 reporter.

Both victims were reportedly in critical condition.

The North Las Vegas Police Department was responding to the situation. They were said to be pursuing six suspects traveling in a gray Nissan Altima.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.