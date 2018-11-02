Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Police near Las Vegas pursuing vehicle after girl, 11, and man, 19, hit by gunfire, reports say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
At least two people were struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle near Las Vegas on Thursday night, reports said.  (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

At least two people were struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle near Las Vegas on Thursday night, reports said.  (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

At least two people were shot Thursday night by suspects driving around in a car near Las Vegas, according to reports.

One victim was an 11-year-old girl, shot near an intersection in North Las Vegas, a city of about 210,000 residents that is located just north of the famed gambling and entertainment capital, according to a FOX 5 Las Vegas reporter.

The second victim was believed to be a 19-year-old man, who was reportedly shot about five minutes after the girl, according to the FOX 5 reporter.

Both victims were reportedly in critical condition.

The North Las Vegas Police Department was responding to the situation. They were said to be pursuing six suspects traveling in a gray Nissan Altima.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.