Police: Man wore priest robe to steal church cash

A 52-year-old Jackson man accused of donning a priest's robe to steal parishioner donations from a church has been arrested. Sgt. Kevin Hiller told the Jackson Citizen Patriot the man stole an undisclosed amount of money and checks from St. John Catholic Church about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Hiller said the man used the robe to gain access to a room where the money was located.

Witnesses helped police identify the man, who was arrested at his home.

Police have not released the suspect's name. They say he is on parole and remains held at the Jackson County Jail pending parole violation and larceny from a building charges.

Jackson is about 70 miles west of Detroit.

___

Information from: Jackson Citizen Patriot, http://www.mlive.com/jackson