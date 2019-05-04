Police: Man stabbed wife to death, tried to kill himself

Police in Massachusetts say a man stabbed his wife to death and tried to kill himself while their two children were in the family's home.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara identified the woman Saturday as 43-year-old Telma Bras and the man as 48-year-old Ilton Rodrigues.

Authorities responded to their home in Stoughton late Friday after their high school-age daughter called a relative, who contacted police. Officers say they found Bras dead with apparent stab wounds and Rodrigues with life-threatening injuries consistent with a suicide attempt.

Police say Rodrigues is expected to survive and will be arraigned on a murder charge when doctors clear him for the proceeding.

Officials say arrangements have been made for the care of the daughter and an elementary school-age son.