Police: Man attacked SC restaurant customer who failed to say 'excuse me' after belching

Police in South Carolina are looking for a suspect who apparently doesn't tolerate bad manners.

Tega Cay, S.C., police say a 20-year-old Fort Mill man sat down with a friend at a local Taco Bell restaurant on Sunday when a man in another booth asked him if he had belched without saying "excuse me."

A police report says the man then walked over to the victim, picked up a chair and hit the victim on the left elbow. The victim also told police the man grabbed his throat and tried to head butt him before a restaurant worker told the assailant to leave.

The report said the victim suffered a minor cut on his elbow and redness around his throat. Police said the suspect left in a white pickup truck.