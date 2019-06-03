Police: Kentucky pastor tried to set up threesome with girls

A Kentucky pastor is accused of trying to set up a threesome with two underage girls.

The Courier Journal reports that 26-year-old Bobby J. Blackburn, pastor of the Elevate Church in Prestonsburg, was arrested last week and charged with using an electronic communication system to get a minor to commit a sex act. WYMT said Blackburn also owns a local Giovanni's pizza place, which plays Christian music and puts Bible verses on receipts.

An arrest citation says Blackburn's business employs the girls, one of whom showed officers the sexual messages from Blackburn.

The citation also accuses the pastor of threatening to fire a third girl if she didn't take the blame for sending the messages.

The newspaper reported that it tried to reach Blackburn for comment without a response.

