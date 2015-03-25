Police investigating after Pa. neurologist dies with 'toxic' amount of cyanide in system

Authorities in Pittsburgh are investigating after it was revealed a prominent neurologist who died after suddenly collapsing in her home in April had "toxic" amounts of the deadly poison cyanide in her system.

41-year-old Dr. Autumn Klein, the chief of women's neurology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and also an assistant professor at the school, died April 20 after collapsing at her home three days earlier, WPIX reports.

On Thursday, WPIX reports homicide detectives executed search warrants at Klein's home, where she lived with her husband and daughter, and a University of Pittsburgh lab after the hospital told police the poison was found in Klein's system.

However, Allegheny County medical examiner Dr. Karl Williams tells the station Klein's cause of death has not yet been determined.

“At this point, the cause and manner of death remains under investigation,” Williams said. “This is a very complex investigation by our office and Pittsburgh police.”

