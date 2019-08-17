Delta flight's 8-hour delay frays passengers' nerves; police called to break up fight

Port Authority police officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City reportedly had to intervene after a fight broke out on a Delta flight that was delayed around eight hours Thursday.

One passenger, Juan Andres Ahmad, tweeted that the pilot had “no idea” where the ground crew was and while the passengers waited they weren’t given food or water, Fox 5 New York reported.

"This has gotten out of control - there are people fighting each other and it’s gotten both verbal and physical,” Ahmad tweeted. “Police are on the plane! Complete chaos! I understand weather delays and we all want to be safe but this is not about weather but about how Delta has handled it."

Local journalist Glenna Milberg was on the plane at the time and tweeted video of "a small sample of the increasing chaos."

Delta said no passengers were involuntarily removed from the flight, which finally left for Miami around 11 p.m., eight hours behind schedule, FOX 5 reported.

"Delta flight 2385 with service from JFK to Miami was delayed due to weather in both Miami and New York," A Delta spokesperson told CBS News. "Customers were offered both water and snack service while on the tarmac and were also offered the chance to take a bus back to the terminal given the plane was parked on a remote pad for quite some time."