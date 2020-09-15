Suspect in triple homicide holds hostages after firing at police, prompting ongoing standoff

A hostage situation is ongoing on the west side of Detroit where a man early Tuesday barricaded himself inside a home after firing at officers, prompting a standoff with police.

Officers from the Detroit and Redford police departments have surrounded the home in the 15000 block of Iliad Road since early Tuesday, FOX 2 reported. Police said the suspect failed to stop after an officer in Redford signaled for him to pull over. They said he ran a red light, drove to the home, and broke in.

The suspect allegedly fired a single shot from a handgun that Chief James Craig believes was directed at police officers. An adult male and female were inside the home, but their relationship with the suspect was not immediately clear.

The officers who had followed the suspect to the home called for back-up. Negotiators from the Detroit Police Department arrive on the scene and began negotiating with the suspect.

Police said the suspect threatened to kill them if officers tried to enter the home. He released the woman around 3 p.m. but was still inside with the male hostage as of Tuesday evening.

Police have identified the suspect only as a 38-year-old white man. Craig has described him as a “very dangerous” person.

The suspect reportedly told police he has mental health issues, was off his medication, and is a suspect in a triple murder earlier this year.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.