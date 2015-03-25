Police: Florida plastic surgeon attacked girlfriend over Facebook post

Authorities say a plastic surgeon in Miami attacked his girlfriend for several hours over a Facebook posting, forcing her head into a toilet and stuffing a rag in the woman's mouth at one point.

Police say 41-year-old Orlando Llorente was charged Wednesday with kidnapping and attempted murder.

According to police, Llorente grabbed the 36-year-old woman by the hair on April 21, took her into the bathroom and stuck her head in the toilet. Authorities say he also forced her into the bathtub, stuffed a rag in her mouth and poured water over her face.

Police didn't say what was in the Facebook posting.

Llorente's attorney, Marcos Beaton, told several Miami TV stations that his client surrendered voluntarily to police and wants to clear his name. He says the allegations against Llorente are false.