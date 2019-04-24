Bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting near Yale University released by police

Connecticut State Police on Tuesday released body camera footage of the officer-involved shooting near Yale University that sparked a week of protests.

The video, captured by Hamden Police Officer Devin Eaton’s body camera, started after Eaton and Yale University Officer Terrance Pollock stopped a red Honda Civic just after 4:00 a.m. on April 16 about a mile from the Yale campus, Fox 61 reported.

Police said they had received a 911 call about a possible armed robbery at a gas station. While investigating, the officers came across the Honda, which they believed to be involved.

The footage showed Eaton approaching the vehicle from behind. When the driver opened the door and started to get out, Eaton ran around to the passenger side and fired his weapon. Eaton then took shelter behind another vehicle and row of garbage cans and called in “shots fired.”

The driver, Paul Witherspoon III, 21, was not injured in the incident. His girlfriend, Stephanie Washington, 22, was sitting in the passenger’s seat and received injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the New Haven Register.

In addition to the body cam footage, Connecticut State Police also released a 911 call, police dispatch audio and two angles of surveillance footage.

Connecticut State Police Commissioner James Rovella said Eaton fired 13 times and Pollock fired three times. He also said that Pollock was hit with a "projectile" from Eaton during the incident.

Rovella said police have interviewed Witherspoon but would not yet release that information.

Michael Dolan, an attorney for Witherspoon, said his client maintains that he never had a gun and never tried to rob anyone.

In the days since the shooting, local leaders, activists, and community members have taken to the streets and the Yale campus to protest and call for police accountability.

Witherspoon's uncle, Rodney Williams, has called for the officers involved in the shooting to be fired.

"There is no city in this country that will allow officers to do that. I'm sure eventually they will be fired," Williams told CNN. "No administrative leave, you're out of here, and you can sue me for wrongful termination, but you should be fired."

Yale confirmed that Pollock, a 16-year veteran of the department, has been placed on leave until the investigation is completed. The Hamden Police Department said Eaton is also on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.