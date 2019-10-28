Police arrest suspect in Texas shooting spree that killed 2, injured 12

Authorities in Texas have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly Saturday night shooting at an off-campus college party that left two people dead and 12 injured.

Brandon Ray Gonzales, 23, of Greenville, was arrested Monday at the auto dealership where he worked, less than 48 hours after the shooting, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said.

The shooting happened around midnight Saturday outside Greenville – about 15 miles southwest of a satellite campus of the Texas A&M University System. It took place at what Meeks described as a Halloween and homecoming party for university students.

The shooter is believed to have entered the venue through the back door and begun firing with a handgun, Meeks said. He described "complete chaos" at the small venue after shots rang out, with hundreds of people -- including the gunman -- fleeing.

Authorities also believe the shooter may have been targeting just one person out of roughly 750 people and that others were shot at random, Meeks said.

Kevin Berry Jr., 23, of Dallas, and Byron Craven Jr., 23, of Arlington, were killed, authorities said. Of the 12 people injured, six were shot and six were trampled or hurt by glass, authorities said. As of Monday, five remained hospitalized -- one in critical condition and four in good condition, Meeks said.

Gonzalez was booked into the Hunt County Jail on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons. Bond was set at $1 million. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.