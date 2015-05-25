Expand / Collapse search
Sex Crimes
Last Update May 3, 2016

Police arrest sixth teen accused of sexually assaulting girl at suburban Denver party

By | Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – A sixth teen accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a party in suburban Denver has been arrested.

Englewood police say the boy was taken into custody Tuesday night. Five other teens, ranging from ages 16 to 19, were arrested last week.

The investigation began Jan. 25 after the girl told police she had been sexually assaulted at a party earlier in the day attended by about a dozen people.

Englewood High School spokeswoman Julie McGinley has said the girl and some of the suspects are students there. The others are students at other schools in the district.

The arrest came hours after the only adult suspect appeared in court. During the hearing, The Denver Post (http://dpo.st/1F6cd9D ) reported that a prosecutor suggested the teens could all be charged as adults.