Police arrest 2 teens in assault on 2 students from UK inside NYC train station

Two teenagers have been arrested for assaulting two students from Great Britain inside a New York City train station.

Port Authority Police spokesman Joe Pentangelo says four people were seen assaulting the 23-year-old students, a woman and a man, early Sunday morning inside the 9th Street PATH station in New York's Greenwich Village neighborhood.

Pantangelo says 17-year-old Deon Hinnat and a 14-year-old boy, both from New Jersey, were arrested on gang assault charges. He says two other suspects remain at large.

Pantangelo says the female student fell, hit her head and was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released. The other student refused medical attention. The students live in Jersey City, N.J.

The Port Authority Trans-Hudson railroad runs throughout New Jersey, and connects to New York.