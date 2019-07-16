Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

West
Published

Army recruiter who called himself 'Colorado batman' allegedly solicited girls as young as 10: police

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

An Army recruiter who called himself "Colorado batman" on social media was arrested Monday on suspicion of soliciting girls as young as 10, authorities said.

Ken Hardcastle, 31, is charged with internet sexual exploitation of a child and internet luring of a child, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Deborah Sherman told Fox News.

The department announced the arrest on Tuesday via Twitter along with photos of Hardcastle that he allegedly used to solicit underage girls.

ALABAMA MAN SENTENCED TO MORE THAN 600 YEARS IN JAIL FOR SEX CRIMES

"Sexy? Think again. Investigators just arrested Ken Hardcastle, 31, for soliciting girls as young as 10 for sex with these photos on social media. He's an active duty U.S. Army Recruiter. We worry there may be other victims. If he's chatted with your daughter, call 720-874-8477," the department tweeted.

Authorities allege Hardcastle spoke with underage girls on various social media sites. Investigators were alerted by a 16-year-old who said Hardcastle had been trying to get her to send him naked photographs of herself and her friends, Sherman said.

The girl began working with authorities to gather more evidence against him.

Army recruiter Ken Hardcastle is facing charges of trying to solicit young girls off the internet.

Army recruiter Ken Hardcastle is facing charges of trying to solicit young girls off the internet. (Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office)

A spokesperson for the Army's recruiting battalion in Denver did not return requests for comment from Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators believe there are more victims and asked parents to call if Hardcastle chatted with their daughters.