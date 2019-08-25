Expand / Collapse search
Police activity reported at Great Mall in Northern California, customers warned to stay away

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Authorities in Northern California warned customers to stay away from the Great Mall in Milpitas while police conduct an investigation at the facility.

There were unconfirmed reports on social media that claimed there was a shooting. Some Twitter users posted videos they claimed was taken outside the mall that showed customers fleeing. Police later tweeted that there was no evidence of an active shooter at the mall.

The Great Mall is the largest indoor outlet location in Northern California, according to SanJose.org. It is owned by the Simon Property Group, located in Indianapolis.

The company could not be reached by phone Sunday night. 

