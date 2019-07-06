Police: 7 dead in multivehicle wreck on Georgia interstate

Seven people were killed and three others injured Saturday in a multivehicle collision in Georgia, authorities said.

The Georgia State Patrol said a Ford Excursion was traveling north on Interstate 85 in Franklin County when it crossed the median around 1:45 p.m. into the southbound lanes. The SUV struck a Chevrolet van traveling in the opposite direction, which hit a third vehicle.

Three people in the Ford and all four people in the van were killed. Three others in the Ford were injured and taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not specified.

No one in the third vehicle was injured. Two other vehicles suffered minor damage.

Authorities have not released the names of those killed. Investigators were still trying to determine what caused the collision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.