Police: 5 shot, wounded in Philadelphia ambush by 3 teens

Authorities say five men were shot and wounded after being ambushed by three teenagers in north Philadelphia.

Police said three males broke away from a group of 10 or 11 males walking down a street just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, and surveillance video shows three teenagers shortly afterward firing at the group.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the teens — estimated at no more than 15 years old — "were lying in wait waiting for those guys."

A 25-year-old man shot in the back was in critical condition. The conditions of two 26-year-olds — one shot in the head and the other hit four times — weren't immediately available. Two other men, aged 27 and 32, were in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately announced.