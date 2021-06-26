Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan

The train pushed the minivan about 200 yards

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl and two adults have been killed after the minivan they were in was struck by a train in northwestern Indiana.

Police say the 1 a.m. Saturday crash in East Chicago also sent three boys between the ages of 10 and 7 to hospitals where they were listed in critical condition.

Police say surveillance video shows the driver of the minivan ignored an activated train crossing signal and drove around a crossing gate when the vehicle was hit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The train pushed the minivan for about 200 yards.

In addition to the girl, a 38-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

Your Money