©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

18-month-old shot in Houston road rage shooting: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A father pulled into a gas station in western Houston on Wednesday after his 18-month-old son was shot in an apparent road rage incident, police said. 

HOUSTON – An 18-month-old was shot Wednesday afternoon in an apparent road-rage shooting in Houston, police said.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on an Interstate 69 frontage road in western Houston. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large. No description was immediately available.

The child's father, who reportedly had a difficult time communicating to police, told authorities that he accidentally cut off another driver. The father said he tried to apologize, but the other man produced a handgun and fired two shots at his Toyota Camry. The boy was struck in the upper-left part of his back, the Houston Chronicle reported, citing police.

The father drove to a nearby convenience store and carried his wounded boy inside, where a nurse, who happened to be present, rendered first aid, Police Officer J.G. Jones said.

The child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition. A distributor who works at the convenience store where the father took his son told The Chronicle that the bullet missed the boy’s spine by an inch.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.