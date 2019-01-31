Polar vortex death toll rises as Midwest awaits thaw

At least three people died in New York this week as a result of the intense polar vortex that barreled into the East Coast this week after punishing the Midwest with abundant snow, ice and subzero wind chills. The death toll as a result of the winter storm has risen to at least 13 people.

Authorities in Buffalo, New York, said two men died clearing snow and a third expired in Livingston County after his car hit a snowdrift early Thursday.

A fourth death in New York may be attributed to the storm but officials are waiting for an autopsy report to confirm the cause of death. Authorities say a homeless man was found frozen at a Buffalo bus shelter.

Back in the Midwest, the bitter cold set all-time records in some states.

The National Weather Service says the temperature dropped to minus 33 in Illinois on Thursday, breaking the previous record of minus 27 set Jan. 16, 2009. Rockford hit minus 31 Thursday, beating the minus 27 recorded Jan. 10, 1982. And wind chills made it feel many degrees colder.

Two people in Illinois died as a result of the storm activity and punishing temps, one after being struck by a snowplow and the other after falling down while trying to get in his home.

The other recorded deaths included a University of Iowa student found behind an academic hall several hours before dawn.

The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill is expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented, with temperatures rising by as much as 80 degrees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.