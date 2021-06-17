Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published

Plane down in ocean off New Jersey coast: reports

Long Beach Island is located along New Jersey's eastern shore

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
A plane traveling over New Jersey was down near Long Beach Island late Thursday morning, according to reports. 

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report that a plane had landed in the water off Long Beach Island. 

Law enforcement officials confirmed the news to NBC 4 New York. The plane was reportedly carrying up to three people and is located approximately 1 mile into the Atlantic Ocean. 

Local news station WPVI-TV reported the small glider was reported to have been down at about 11:30 a.m. near Beach Haven's East 26th Street beach. State and local law enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard were responding to the area. 

The Coast Guard's Mid-Atlantic district tweeted just before 12:30 p.m. that it had "received a report of a plane crash" and had diverted a helicopter and crews. 

It wasn't immediately clear if any debris had actually been recovered. 

A spokesperson for the Long Beach Township Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for information. A spokesperson for the Ocean County Sheriff's Office would not comment. 

Long Beach Island is located along New Jersey's eastern shore and boasts a population of about 8,500. 

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates. 

