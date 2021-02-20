Plane experiences engine failure and drops debris over Colorado, lands safely

A Boeing 777 with 241 people on board dropped debris over northern Colorado after experiencing engine failure but landed safely at Denver International Airport Saturday, officials said.

Much of the debris landed in Commons Park and in the Northmoor and Red Leaf neighborhoods of Broomfield, which is about 20 miles north of downtown Denver.

The United Airlines flight, which was en route to Honolulu, returned safely to Denver shortly after departure.

There are no injuries reported on board the aircraft or on the ground at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident and has asked Coloradans not to touch debris if they find them.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told MSNBC that he will work with the NTSB to investigate the engine failure to "understand any lessons learned in a way that will maximize the sense of safety every time we get on a plane."

"America's reputation for excellent air safety is not something that just happened," Buttigieg told MSNBC. "It happened because of close regulation of understanding whenever an incident happens, why it happens and ensuring that we have the highest standards in this country."

Colorado resident Clare Armstrong told Fox News she was at the Broomfield Commons Dog Park when she heard a loud boom in the sky and saw debris start falling in the area.

She and others in the dog park were able to safely get to shelter.

Broomfield police said they are "beyond grateful" that no one was injured, given how many people are normally at the park on a weekend day.

KUSA acquired a video that shows passengers cheering as the plane safely lands at Denver International Airport.

It is currently unclear what caused engine #2 on the aircraft to malfunction. A video taken from the ground shows a large plume of black smoke emitted from the plane.

Jon Ostrower, the editor-in-chief of Air Currents, explained on Twitter that "whatever befell this engine had tremendous energy involved given the near-total disintegration of the nacelle."

United Airlines said all passengers and crew were transported back to the terminal at DIA and will be offered a new flight to Honolulu in the coming hours.