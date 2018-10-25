Expand / Collapse search
Plane disappears off South Carolina coast, FAA says

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A Piper PA-31 Navajo plane went missing Thursday off the coast of South Carolina, the Federal Aviation Administration said. 

A plane went missing Thursday while en route to the Bahamas from South Carolina and search and rescuers are investigating to determine its whereabouts.

The Piper PA-31 Navajo, a twin-engine aircraft, departed from Robert. F Swinnie Airport in Georgetown County, Fox affiliate WHNS-TV reported.

The plane vanished from radar around 11:30 a.m. and disappeared around 110 miles east of Charleston, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The aircraft reported "an in-flight emergency, lost contact on radar and notified the [Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.]

Several military aircraft and ships are aiding in the search.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

