Small plane crashes in Texas, killing 6 people, officials say

Six people died in a small plane crash Monday in central Texas during a landing attempt, officials said.

The twin-engine plane crashed just before 9 a.m. as it was preparing to land at Kerrville Municipal Airport., about 70 miles northwest of San Antonio. The plane’s wreckage was located about 6 miles from the airport, FOX San Antonio reported.

All six people aboard the aircraft were killed, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Orlando Moreno said.

The plane took off from an airport just outside of Houston earlier Monday. It’s unclear what caused the crash, but federal investigators said they were headed to the crash site to investigate.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash.

