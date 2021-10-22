Alaska Seaplanes aircraft crashes on takeoff

A small plane taking off from an Alaskan airport Friday crashed on takeoff, according to news reports.

The Alaskan Seaplanes aircraft had six people on board – five passengers and a pilot, KTOO.org reported. The plane took off from Juneau International Airport en route to Skagway.

No injuries were reported.

"They’ve all been checked out by Capital City Fire/Rescue and they’re all in good spirits and in good shape, which we’re all thankful for," Seaplanes marketing manager Andy Kline told the Juneau Empire. "We don’t quite know what happened. Something happened on take off, and it ended up on the side of the runway."

Alaskan Seaplanes is a commuter airline for southeast Alaska, according to the company website.

The aircraft that crashed was one of four the airline has in its fleet.

Fox News has reached out to the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.