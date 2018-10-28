Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims identified as brothers, husband and wife killed in 'unspeakable and hateful crime'

The victims of the massacre at a synagogue in Pittsburgh included a grandfather, a husband and wife, and two brothers, officials and family members revealed as new details about the alleged gunman behind the deadly rampage were released Sunday.

The Tree of Live victims were identified as Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland; Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township; Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill; Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood; Cecil Rosenthal, 59, of Squirrel Hill; David Rosenthal, 54, of Squirrel Hill; Bernice Simon, 84, of Wilkinsburg; Sylvan Simon, 87, of Wilkinsburg; Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill; Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill; and Irving Younger, 69, of Mount Washington.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady called the massacre an “unspeakable and hateful crime" during a news conference, adding that alleged gunman Robert Gregory Bowers made statements regarding genocide and his desire to kill Jewish people during the shooting rampage.

One of the first victims to be identified by family members was 71-year-old Dan Stein, who once served as the president of the New Light Congregation, which holds services at the Tree of Life Synagogue where the shooting took place.

“He was very active and he did everything,” Stein's nephew Steven Halle told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “He was there every Saturday for services.”

Stein recently became a grandfather and was remembered as someone always willing to help others.

“He was always willing to help anybody,” Halle told the paper. “He was somebody that everybody liked, very dry sense of humor and recently had a grandson who loved him.”

Cecil and David Rosenthal were brothers and both perished in the rampage, according to Allegheny County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Karl Williams. Bernice and Sylvan Simon were married and were also among the dead in the rampage, he added.

Fellow members of the New Light Congregation told the Associated Press that Wax was a pillar of the congregation, filling many roles there. Friend Myron Snider told the AP that Wax was a retired accountant who was unfailingly generous.

The survivors included Daniel Leger, 70, a retired nurse and hospital chaplain who was in critical condition after undergoing surgery, his brother, Paul Leger, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Daniel Leger was scheduled to lead a service Saturday morning and sustained critical injuries to his chest, he said.

“I don’t think it really quite struck home," Paul Leger told the Tribune-Review. "This is something like on TV.”

Pittsburgh police said in an arrest affidavit made public early Sunday that Bowers killed eight men and three women in the Tree of Life Synagogue before a tactical police team tracked him down and shot him. Bowers was being treated for his injuries when he said Jews were "committing genocide to his people," and that he wanted them all to die.

Bowers walked into the synagogue during Sabbath services on Saturday morning armed with an AR-15 rifle and three handguns before opening fire, killing 11 people and wounding six. It was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history, according to the leader of the Anti-Defamation League.

Police later traded gunfire with Bowers, who was shot multiple times but survived. Four police officers were among the wounded. Bowers faces 11 counts of criminal homicide, six counts of aggravated assault and 13 counts of ethnic intimidation in addition to federal counts that include weapons offenses and hate crime charges.

Robert Jones, special agent in charge of the FBI's Pittsburgh office, said it may take up to a week to process the crime scene. Bowers has an initial appearance in federal court scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

"This was a large, complex crime scene and much work remains to be done," he said at a news conference. A search of Bowers' home in Baldwin has been conducted, but officials have not disclosed what was discovered inside. There is also nothing to indicate that Jones had any accomplices, he added.

"We don’t know why he picked this synagogue," Jones said.

The attack took place just before 10 a.m. in the residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh and the hub of Pittsburgh's Jewish community. Peter Hart, who has lived a few blocks from the synagogue for just over three decades, told Fox News on Saturday said it's "a very tight community," and the rampage was "a shock."

"It’s not that Pittsburgh has no crime, it’s not that, but among the safest neighborhoods is the neighborhood that this happened in," Hart told Fox News.

Fox News' Emilie Ikeda and The Associated Press contributed to this report.