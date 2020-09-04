Pittsburgh police arrest 3 in connection with fatal shooting of toddler

Three men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old boy in Pittsburgh, Pa., according to officials and reports.

Pittsburgh Police announced Friday morning the arrest of 29-year-old Andre Crawford, and local WPXI-TV Pittsburgh reported that Devon Thompson and Marvin Hill were also arrested in connection with the murder.

Zykier Young was sleeping in a bed in his family’s apartment on Aug. 24 when he was struck in the head by a bullet that traveled through two walls before it hit him, authorities said.

Zykier was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved.

PENNSYLVANIA TEEN SHOT TO DEATH WHILE TRYING TO OUTRUN SEX OFFENDER WHO WAS TRYING TO KIDNAP HIM: POLICE

Authorities have not said what sparked the shootout, which apparently involved several people. Numerous shots were fired during the exchange, but no other injuries were reported.

PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE REMOVES 'THIN BLUE LINE' CORONAVIRUS MASKS AFTER CRITICS CALL THEM 'OFFENSIVE'

Police told WPXI they used surveillance footage to link Crawford to the crime, though investigators have not revealed whom they suspect of firing the bullet that struck the toddler. Each of the three men was charged with criminal homicide, while Crawford was also charged with criminal attempted homicide and criminal possession of a firearm. It wasn’t clear if Thompson and Hill also face additional charges.

A police department spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP