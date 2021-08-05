Man claiming to be Jesus stabs three in Pittsburgh

A Pittsburgh man claiming to be Jesus was charged with attempted homicide after he allegedly stabbed three people in an apartment.

Emergency dispatchers received a call before 2 a.m . Monday from a man who said someone tried to kill him, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by TribLive. The caller then hung up, and responding authorities found three stabbing victims in an apartment in the Carrick neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

After attending to the victims, officers heard a noise coming from the apartment’s basement. They and a K9 unit then found Rami Jasim, 33, hiding in the basement’s rafters.

Officers took Jasim to the Allegheny County Jail but he was not interviewed as he was "being uncooperative."

One male victim was listed in stable condition and another in critical condition, TribLive reported, while the female victim was listed in serious condition.

One of the injured men told officers in an interview that Jasim was offered a chance to stay at the apartment because he was homeless, according to the criminal complaint. The victim said they were discussing the Gregorian calendar when Jasim said he was Jesus and proceeded to stab people.

The woman who was injured in the stabbing added that they were "all just hanging out" the night of the attack before she saw Jasim allegedly go into one man’s bedroom in the apartment. She then saw the man had been stabbed, and Jasim allegedly then began stabbing her and claimed to be Jesus.

