Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before President Biden's visit to talk infrastructure
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028523123190.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A car that was on a Pittsburgh's East End bridge when it collapsed is seen Friday Jan. 28, 2022. Rescuers rappeled nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from the dangling bus.AP Photo/Gene J. Puskarhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028523123190.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028523105583.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Port Authority bus and a car were on a Pittsburgh's East End bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022.AP Photo/Gene J. Puskarhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028523105583.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028523079850.jpg?ve=1&tl=1First responders load an empty stretcher into an ambulance at the scene where a bridge collapsed, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh's East End.AP Photo/Gene J. Puskarhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028523079850.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028523043184.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Port Authority bus that was on a Pittsburgh's East End bridge when it collapsed is visible through trees on Friday Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028523043184.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028508723545.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in Pittsburgh's East End. A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028508723545.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028508800312.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in Pittsburgh's East End. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028508800312.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028512106976.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Vehicles that were on a bridge when it collapsed are visible, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh's East End. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028512106976.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028512162072.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in Pittsburgh's East End. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028512162072.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028512275351.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Emergency vehicles are parked at the edge of a bridge that collapsed, Friday Jan. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh's East End. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028512275351.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028513374448.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitgerald, right, takes a photo of the scenes where a bridge collapsed, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh's East End. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028513374448.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028492329199.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A commuter bus sits upright on a section of a collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down around 6 a.m. There were no initial reports of injuries, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter. (Greg Barnhisel via AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028492329199.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028492315068.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A commuter bus sits upright on a section of a collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (Greg Barnhisel via AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028492315068.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028492291217.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A commuter bus sits upright on a section of a collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (Greg Barnhisel via AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/AP22028492291217.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 12