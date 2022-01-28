Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before President Biden's visit to talk infrastructure

    A car that was on a Pittsburgh's East End bridge when it collapsed is seen Friday Jan. 28, 2022. Rescuers rappeled nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from the dangling bus. 
    AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
    A Port Authority bus and a car were on a Pittsburgh's East End bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022. 
    AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
    First responders load an empty stretcher into an ambulance at the scene where a bridge collapsed, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh's East End. 
    AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
    A Port Authority bus that was on a Pittsburgh's East End bridge when it collapsed is visible through trees on Friday Jan. 28, 2022.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
     
    A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in Pittsburgh's East End. A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
     
    A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in Pittsburgh's East End. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
     
    Vehicles that were on a bridge when it collapsed are visible, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh's East End. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
     
    A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in Pittsburgh's East End. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
     
    Emergency vehicles are parked at the edge of a bridge that collapsed, Friday Jan. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh's East End. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
     
    Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitgerald, right, takes a photo of the scenes where a bridge collapsed, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh's East End.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
     
    A commuter bus sits upright on a section of a collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.  Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down around 6 a.m. There were no initial reports of injuries, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter.  (Greg Barnhisel via AP)
     
    A commuter bus sits upright on a section of a collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.  (Greg Barnhisel via AP)
     
    A commuter bus sits upright on a section of a collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.    (Greg Barnhisel via AP)
     
