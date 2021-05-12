Pipeline outage causes U.S. gasoline supply crunch, panic buying
Gas stations from Florida to Virginia began running dry and prices at the pump rose on Tuesday, as the shutdown of the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline by hackers extended into a fifth day and sparked panic buying by motorists.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this aerial image taken with a drone, numerous vehicles line up for gasoline at Costco on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. As the shutdown of a major fuel pipeline entered its fifth day, efforts are under way to stave off potential fuel shortages, though no widespread disruptions were evident. The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, was hit by a cyberattack on Friday.Woody Marshall/News & Record via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Speedy Mart in Beulaville, North Carolina, was out of gasoline Tuesday, May 11, 2021. As the shutdown of a major fuel pipeline entered into its fifth day, efforts are under way to stave off potential fuel shortages, though no widespread disruptions were evident. The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, was hit by a cyberattack on Friday.Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Gas customers swarm a Costco gas station amid fears of a gas shortage in Richmond, Virginia, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The line at the facility extended around the building.AP Photo/Steve Helberhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A customer helps pump gas at Costco, as others wait in line, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems.AP Photo/Chris Carlsonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A customer pumps gas at Costco as a worker directs traffic, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems.AP Photo/Chris Carlsonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Several fuel pumps were out of premium gasoline in addition to limiting the fillup of portable containers at this Costco fuel station, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Ridgeland, Mississippi. State officials warn that any shortages seen at individual gas stations are a result of people "panic buying," not the Colonial Pipeline shutdown itself, and call on residents to limit unnecessary travel and only buy as much gasoline as they need.AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Customers line up to get gas at the ASA Food Mart on Garner Road in Raleigh, North Carolina, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. More than 1,000 gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by a gang of hackers entered its fifth day Tuesday.Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A worker helps to pum gas at Costco, as others wait in line, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems.AP Photo/Chris Carlsonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A customer pumps gas at Costco, as others wait in line, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Gasoline futures are ticking higher following a cyberextortion attempt on the Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. pipeline that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast.AP Photo/Chris Carlsonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Customers wait in line to purchase fuel at the Duck-Thru in Scotland Neck, North Carolina, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The station was doing a brisk business on Tuesday as news of the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline spread fear of a gas shortage in rural North Carolina.Robert Willett/The News & Observer via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A customer pumps gasoline at a station that has run out of unleaded and mid-grade fuel, and has a $20 limit on super grade fuel, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Atlanta. Gasoline futures are ticking higher following a cyberextortion attempt on the Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. pipeline that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast.AP Photo/Ben Margothttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Pipeline-outage10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Gas-Lines-REUTERS-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A long line of vehicles in Norfolk, Virginia, on May 11, 2021, proceeds toward Costco's gas pumps after a cyberattack crippled the biggest fuel pipeline in the country, run by Colonial Pipeline.Reuters/Jay Paulhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Gas-Lines-REUTERS-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Gas-Lines-REUTERS-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Lines form at the Circle K station in Belville, North Carolina, early Tuesday, May 11, 2021, after the country s largest pipeline supplying nearly half of the fuel to states from Texas to the East Coast shut down its operations. Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in North Carolina that helps waive specific size and weight requirements for gas trucks.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/Gas-Lines-REUTERS-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/2021-05-11T185229Z_1507457537_MT1USATODAY16061788_RTRMADP_3_CARS-ARE-SEEN-CROWDING-THE-TURN-LANE-INTO-MURPHY-EXPRESS-AT.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Cars are seen crowding the turn lane into Murphy Express at Beal Parkway and Racetrack Road as gas lines started popping up at numerous gas stations around the Fort Walton Beach, Florida, area.USA Today Network via Reuters Connecthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/2021-05-11T185229Z_1507457537_MT1USATODAY16061788_RTRMADP_3_CARS-ARE-SEEN-CROWDING-THE-TURN-LANE-INTO-MURPHY-EXPRESS-AT.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/2021-05-11T183902Z_1674840684_MT1USATODAY16061761_RTRMADP_3_CARS-LINE-UP-TO-FILL-UP-AT-A-RACETRAC-GAS-STATION-ON-OCONEE.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Cars line up to fill up at a RaceTrac gas station on Oconee Street on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. A ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the gas for the East Coast, has disrupted fuel shipments to the Southeast.USA Today Network via Reuters Connecthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/2021-05-11T183902Z_1674840684_MT1USATODAY16061761_RTRMADP_3_CARS-LINE-UP-TO-FILL-UP-AT-A-RACETRAC-GAS-STATION-ON-OCONEE.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/2021-05-11T183836Z_319720550_MT1USATODAY16061740_RTRMADP_3_CARS-LINE-UP-ALL-THE-WAY-INTO-THE-NEXT-DOOR-STRIP-MALL-S.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Cars line up all the way into the next-door strip mall's parking lot to fill up with gas at the Golden Pantry/Shell station on Barnett Shoals Road on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. A ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the gas for the East Coast, has disrupted fuel shipments to the Southeast.USA Today Network via Reuters Connecthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/2021-05-11T183836Z_319720550_MT1USATODAY16061740_RTRMADP_3_CARS-LINE-UP-ALL-THE-WAY-INTO-THE-NEXT-DOOR-STRIP-MALL-S.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/2021-05-11T185227Z_1134620316_MT1USATODAY16061787_RTRMADP_3_A-MAN-FILLED-MULTIPLE-GAS-CANS-AT-THE-MURPHY-EXPRESS-AT.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man filled multiple gas cans at the Murphy Express at Beal Parkway and Racetrack Road as gas lines started popping up at numerous gas stations around the Fort Walton Beach, Florida, area.USA Today Network via Reuters Connecthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/2021-05-11T185227Z_1134620316_MT1USATODAY16061787_RTRMADP_3_A-MAN-FILLED-MULTIPLE-GAS-CANS-AT-THE-MURPHY-EXPRESS-AT.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/0550f5a1-gas-station-line.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A line of cars waits for gas at the BP station at the corner of East Cervantes Street and North Ninth Avenue in Pensacola, Florida, on Monday, May 10, 2021. Many other gas stations in the area are out of gas.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/0550f5a1-gas-station-line.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/4a9396ca-gas-station-FL.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The pumps are covered up as the Circle K at the corner of East Cervantes and North Davis Streets in Pensacola, Florida, has run out of gas on Monday, May 10, 2021.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/4a9396ca-gas-station-FL.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/d826e48a-gas-station2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A sign reading "no gas sorry" is taped to a gas pump at a Chevron Station on North Monroe Street near I-10 Tuesday, May 11, 2021.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/d826e48a-gas-station2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/AP21131669936463.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Customers fill up their vehicles with fuel at the Cupboard Food Store, foreground, and the Duck-Thru in Scotland Neck, North Carolina, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Both stations were doing a brisk business on Tuesday as news of the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline spread fear of a gas shortage in rural North Carolina.Robert Willet/The News & Observer via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/AP21131669936463.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/AP21131669844540.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Customers wait in line to purchase fuel at the Duck-Thru in Scotland Neck, North Carolina, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The station was doing a brisk business on Tuesday as news of the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline spread fear of a gas shortage in rural North Carolina.Robert Willett/The News & Observer via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/AP21131669844540.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 21