Pipeline explosion in Corpus Christi leaves 6 injured, 4 missing: report

Six people were sent to the hospital and four are missing after a Texas pipeline exploded Friday.

A dredging vessel in Corpus Christi hit a submerged pipeline, sparking an explosion around 8 a.m.

Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha said firefighters “encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions.” The supply line feeding the fire was shut off by late morning.

Rocha said one of the six people taken to the hospital was in serious condition. The department transported four of the injured people, while the Coast Guard transported the remaining two.

The four missing people are reportedly crew members of the dredging vessel.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement about the incident, asking for all Texans “to pray for the men and women responding to the explosion and for safety of those in an area.”

"The State of Texas is working closely with local partners in Corpus Christi as well as the Coast Guard to assist with emergency response efforts following the explosion,” Abbott said.

“The state stands ready to provide any additional personnel and resources needed to address this event and keep Texans in the area safe.”

This is at least the second time a pipeline has exploded in Texas this year, with an explosion in Mont Belvieu in July. No injuries or secondary damage were reported in that incident.

