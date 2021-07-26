Pilot makes emergency landing on Georgia highway

A pilot in Georgia made an emergency landing in front of a Publix supermarket after encountering trouble with the aircraft, police say.

The plane landed Sunday along Highway 54 in Peachtree City, outside of Atlanta.

"What do you do when you’re flying over Peachtree City and have plane trouble? You land on HWY 54 in front of Publix!" the Peachtree City Police Department and Fire Rescue posted on Facebook.

Police say there were no injuries to the pilot or damage to the plane.

Peachtree City Police Department spokesman Chris Hyatt told The Citizen newspaper that the plane made the emergency landing around 1:30 p.m. because of a fire in the cockpit area.

The aircraft was being flown by a 55-year-old female flight instructor who also had a passenger onboard, Hyatt added.

Video later shared by CBS46 showed the plane being towed away from the area.

Peachtree City police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.