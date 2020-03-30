Pictures: USNS Comfort hospital ship arrives in New York City
New York City hospitals reinforced by the USNA Comfort, a field hospital in Central Park and a hospital set up at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.
The U.S. Navy hospital ship "Comfort" passes in front of the Statue of Liberty as it arrives in New York City, March 30, 2020.Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The USNS Comfort sails up the Hudson River past Lower Manhattan as it arrives in New York City, March 30, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershorn
The USNS Comfort sails up the Hudson River past the Empire State Building as it arrives in New York City, March 30, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershorn
People social distance as they watch the USNS Comfort arrive in port on the Hudson River in New York City, March 30, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershorn
Makeshift hospital rooms stretch out along the floor at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York, March 27, 2020.Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP
A Samaritan's Purse crew works on building an emergency field hospital equipped with a respiratory unit in Central Park across from the Mount Sinai Hospital, in New York City, March 29, 2020.AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
The USNS Comfort sails past the Vessel at Hudson Yards as it arrives in New York City, March 30, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershorn
People watch as the USNS Comfort arrives in its port on the Hudson River in New York City, March 30, 2020FOX News/Gary Hershorn
The USNS Comfort sails in the harbor as it arrives in New York City, March 30, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershorn
The USNS Comfort docks at Pier 90 in New York City, March 30, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershorn
