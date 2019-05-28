Pictures: Tornadoes hit Ohio
A rapid-fire line of tornadoes tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight.
Tornado damage at the Westbrooke Village Apartment complex in Trotwood, Ohio, May 28, 2019.Doral Chenoweth III/The Columbus Dispatch via AP
Storm damage litters a residential neighborhood in Dayton, Ohio, May 28, 2019.AP Photo/John Minchillo
Downed power lines in a residential neighborhood in Vandalia, Ohio, May 28, 2019.AP Photo/John Minchillo
Debris litters a neighborhood in Vandalia, Ohio, May 28, 2019.AP Photo/John Minchillo
Firefighters look at downed power lines in a residential neighborhood in Vandalia, Ohio, May 28, 2019.AP Photo/John Minchillo
The damaged roof from a tornado at the Westbrooke Village Apartment complex in Trotwood, Ohio, May 28, 2019.Doral Chenoweth III/The Columbus Dispatch via AP
Residents walk toward their Westbrooke Village Apartment building that was heavily damaged by a tornado in Dayton, Ohio, May 28, 2019.Doral Chenoweth III/Columbus Dispatch via AP
