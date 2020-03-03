Tornadoes strike Nashville, central Tennessee: See the damage
Nashville tornado leaves several dead as severe weather strikes Tennessee.
A woman walks past buildings damaged by storms in Nashville, Tenn., March 3, 2020. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people.
The tornado near downtown Nashville lit up the night sky with flashes of light as transformers blew and the storm reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
A car crushed by a tree sits on a street after a tornado touched down in Nashville on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
A man makes his way through debris following a deadly tornado in Nashville on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Emergency crews are assessing the damage of the tornadoes that started to touch down around 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
The American Red Cross of Tennessee said on its Twitter account that a shelter had been opened for displaced residents downtown at the Nashville Farmers Market, just north of the state capital.
"It sounded like someone was just throwing bricks at the windows," a man named Mark told FOX17 in one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Storm debris litters a street following a deadly tornado in Nashville on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Bricks from a collapsed wall at the Geist restaurant litter the ground after a tornado touched down in downtown Nashville on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
The Basement East sits heavily damaged in the East Nashville on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
