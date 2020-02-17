Pictures: Pearl River in Jackson, Mississippi floods
The swollen river in Mississippi's capital city crested Monday at the highest level it's been in decades.
Dale Frazier and his neighbors John and Jina Smith paddle across Pearl River floodwater to their Flowood, Miss., homes Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
A mailbox stands above the Pearl River floodwater in this northeast Jackson, Miss., neighborhood Sunday. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
Blaine Henderson reaches out to a mailbox as he and Jonah Valdez play in the Pearl River floodwaters in Jackson, Miss., Sunday. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
Strong currents from the swollen Pearl River flood over the Old Brandon Road Bridge in Jackson, Miss., Sunday. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
A freight train rolls over the swollen Pearl River towards Jackson, Miss., Sunday. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
Water from the Pearl River floods this northeast Jackson, Miss., home and car Sunday. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
The open trunk of this vehicle is reflected in floodwaters from the Pearl River in northeast Jackson, Miss., Sunday. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
Jackson, Miss., homeowners use shovels as oars to work their way through Pearl River floodwater in this Jackson, Miss., neighborhood Sunday. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
Marcus Morris inspects his girlfriend's house in Jackson, Miss., as Pearl River floodwater is reflected on the living room floor Sunday. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
A house address sign floats as water from the Pearl River floods this Jackson, Miss., neighborhood Sunday. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
