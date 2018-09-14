Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Florence

Pictures: Hurricane Florence slams into Carolinas

Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, thrashing the already battered coast with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains.

    Children are rescued from their flooded home during Hurricane Florence in James City, North Carolina, Friday

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
    A pickup truck drives on a flooded road past a farm house in Hyde County, North Carolina, Saturday

    AP Photo/Steve Helber
    A man holds on to a rail as a gust of wind hits after Hurricane Florence struck on Wilmington, North Carolina, Saturday

    REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
    Members of a rescue team check a submerged vehicle stranded by floodwaters in New Bern, North Carolina, Saturday

    AP Photo/Chris Seward
    Boats pushed away are seen on a street during the passing of Hurricane Florence in New Bern, North Carolina, Friday

    REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
    Boats are stacked up on each other in a marina in New Bern, North Carolina, Saturday

    AP Photo/Steve Helber
    Rescue team wait to remove the bodies of a mother and child, killed by a falling tree in Wilmington, North Carolina, Friday

    Chuck Liddy/The News & Observer via AP
    A convoy of utility trucks to assist with damage caused by Florence makes its way through Hwy 70 east of Kinston, Saturday

    AP Photo/Chris Seward
    Robert Simmons Jr and his kitten Survivor are rescued from floodwaters after Hurricane Florence Friday

    Chuck Liddy/The News & Observer via AP
    A downed tree and water from the Neuse river are seen on a flooded street in New Bern, North Carolina, Friday14

    REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
    A motorist drives past fallen traffic lights in Wilmington, North Carolina, Friday

    REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
    Search and Rescue workers from New York rescue a man in River Bend, North Carolina, Friday

    NYC Emergency Management via REUTERS
    People sit at a bar that has no power and drink during a Hurricane Party in Wilmington, North Carolina, Friday

    REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
    A tree uprooted by strong winds lies across a street in Wilmington, North Carolina after Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday

    AP Photo/Chuck Burton
    The Trent River overflows its banks and floods a neighborhood during Hurricane Florence in River Bend, North Carolina, Friday

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
    Rescue workers from Township 7 Fire Department help a woman and her dog in James City, North Carolina, Friday

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
    Volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team help rescue three children from their flooded home in James City, North Carolina, Friday

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Image
    High winds and storm surge from Hurricane Florence hits Swansboro, North Carolina, Friday

    AP Photo/Tom Copeland
    Part of a gas station blows over in the winds of Hurricane Florence in Topsail Beach, North Carolina, Friday

    StormChasing Video/Chris Collura
    Flamingos are sheltered from Hurricane Florence at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina, Thursday

    REUTERS/Riverbanks Zoo And Garden
    A police vehicle on patrol in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Friday

    Kristina Partsinevelos/FOX News
