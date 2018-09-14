Pictures: Hurricane Florence slams into Carolinas
Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, thrashing the already battered coast with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains.
Children are rescued from their flooded home during Hurricane Florence in James City, North Carolina, FridayChip Somodevilla/Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f3254c19-ss200120getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A pickup truck drives on a flooded road past a farm house in Hyde County, North Carolina, SaturdayAP Photo/Steve Helber//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f4db5140-Truck20Floods.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A man holds on to a rail as a gust of wind hits after Hurricane Florence struck on Wilmington, North Carolina, SaturdayREUTERS/Carlo Allegri//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e6a07ef5-Wilmington20Wind.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Members of a rescue team check a submerged vehicle stranded by floodwaters in New Bern, North Carolina, SaturdayAP Photo/Chris Seward//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2aa07ec6-Car20Water.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Boats pushed away are seen on a street during the passing of Hurricane Florence in New Bern, North Carolina, FridayREUTERS/Eduardo Munoz//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e0753878-Boat20New20Bern.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Boats are stacked up on each other in a marina in New Bern, North Carolina, SaturdayAP Photo/Steve Helber//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e713c378-Boats20NC.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Rescue team wait to remove the bodies of a mother and child, killed by a falling tree in Wilmington, North Carolina, FridayChuck Liddy/The News & Observer via AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wimington20Death.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A convoy of utility trucks to assist with damage caused by Florence makes its way through Hwy 70 east of Kinston, SaturdayAP Photo/Chris Seward//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Convoy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Robert Simmons Jr and his kitten Survivor are rescued from floodwaters after Hurricane Florence FridayChuck Liddy/The News & Observer via AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Cat20Rescue.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A downed tree and water from the Neuse river are seen on a flooded street in New Bern, North Carolina, Friday14REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/22a01290-New20Bern20House.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A motorist drives past fallen traffic lights in Wilmington, North Carolina, FridayREUTERS/Jonathan Drake//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Car20Lights.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Search and Rescue workers from New York rescue a man in River Bend, North Carolina, FridayNYC Emergency Management via REUTERS//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/River20Bend.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
People sit at a bar that has no power and drink during a Hurricane Party in Wilmington, North Carolina, FridayREUTERS/Carlo Allegri//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Bar20Wilmington.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A tree uprooted by strong winds lies across a street in Wilmington, North Carolina after Hurricane Florence made landfall FridayAP Photo/Chuck Burton//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ss201020florence.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
The Trent River overflows its banks and floods a neighborhood during Hurricane Florence in River Bend, North Carolina, FridayChip Somodevilla/Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ss200320GettyImages-1032932844.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Rescue workers from Township 7 Fire Department help a woman and her dog in James City, North Carolina, FridayChip Somodevilla/Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ss-07-gettyimages-1033094616.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team help rescue three children from their flooded home in James City, North Carolina, FridayChip Somodevilla/Getty Image//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ss200220GettyImages-1033074066.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
High winds and storm surge from Hurricane Florence hits Swansboro, North Carolina, FridayAP Photo/Tom Copeland//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ss200420AP18257434113107.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Part of a gas station blows over in the winds of Hurricane Florence in Topsail Beach, North Carolina, FridayStormChasing Video/Chris Collura//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ss200920florence.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Flamingos are sheltered from Hurricane Florence at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina, ThursdayREUTERS/Riverbanks Zoo And Garden//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ss1120flamingo20Reuters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A police vehicle on patrol in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, FridayKristina Partsinevelos/FOX News//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ss200620image1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
