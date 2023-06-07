Move Back
Photos: Canadian Wildfires Turns The Big Apple Orange
- An aerial view shows New York City in a haze-filled sky from the Empire State Building observatory, Wednesday, June. 7, 2023.read more
- The World Trade Center silhouetted against a smokey haze.read more
- The Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and US Capitol shrouded in smoke.read more
- Smoke from Canadian wildfires looms over New York City's Times Square.read more
- Andrew Elias of Montvale attempts to photograph the sun blocked by smoke on the Piermont Pier in New Jersey.read more
- The sun glows an eerie red against the Manhattan skyline at sunrise.read more
- North Jersey engulfed in a yellow haze.read more
- Yankee Stadium before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees.read more
