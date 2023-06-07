Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    8 Images

    Photos: Canadian Wildfires Turns The Big Apple Orange

    Start Slideshow
  • Manhattan covered in smoke
    An aerial view shows New York City in a haze-filled sky from the Empire State Building observatory, Wednesday, June. 7, 2023.
    read more
    AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura / AP Images
  • Manhattan covered in smoke
    The World Trade Center silhouetted against a smokey haze.  
    read more
    AP Photo/Andy Bao / AP Images
  • Washington DC covered in smoke
    The Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and US Capitol shrouded in smoke. 
    read more
    Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Smoke from Canadian wildfires looms over New York City's Times Square.
    Smoke from Canadian wildfires looms over New York City's Times Square.
    read more
    Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • A man takes a photo of the sky.
    Andrew Elias of Montvale attempts to photograph the sun blocked by smoke on the Piermont Pier in New Jersey.
    read more
    John Meore/The Journal News / IMAGN
  • Manhattan covered in smoke
    The sun glows an eerie red against the Manhattan skyline at sunrise.
    read more
     Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • New Jersey covered in smoke.
    North Jersey engulfed in a yellow haze.
    read more
    Albina Sportelli/NorthJersey.com / IMAGN
  • Yankee Stadium covered in smoke
    Yankee Stadium before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees.
    read more
    New York Yankees/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Published
    8 Images

    Photos: Canadian Wildfires Turns The Big Apple Orange

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Photos: Canadian Wildfires Turns The Big Apple Orange
  • Manhattan covered in smoke
  • Manhattan covered in smoke
  • Washington DC covered in smoke
  • Smoke from Canadian wildfires looms over New York City's Times Square.
  • A man takes a photo of the sky.
  • Manhattan covered in smoke
  • New Jersey covered in smoke.
  • Yankee Stadium covered in smoke
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 8