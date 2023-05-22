Go Back
  PHOTOS: The University of Idaho Murder House Six Months Later
    The boarded-up King Road home where four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, were fatally stabbed in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. 
    Derek Shook for Fox News Digital
    An overturned trash can in the rear of the house spilling out cans and paper plates.
    Derek Shook for Fox News Digital / Fox News
    The window to Maddie Mogen's former bedroom is boarded-up, police tape surrounds the scene.
    Derek Shook for Fox News Digital / Fox News
    A memorial for the University of Idaho murder victims remains outside of the house.
    Derek Shook for Fox News Digital / Fox News
    A wide-shot of the house showing a security vehicle as well as an air-conditioned shack as temperatures climb into the 80's.
    Derek Shook for Fox News Digital / Fox News
    A chain-link fence surrounds the King Road home on Sunday, May 21, 2023 as Brian Kohberger faces arraignment the next day.
    Derek Shook for Fox News Digital / Fox News
