PHOTOS: The University of Idaho Murder House Six Months Later
- The boarded-up King Road home where four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, were fatally stabbed in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022.read more
- An overturned trash can in the rear of the house spilling out cans and paper plates.read more
- The window to Maddie Mogen's former bedroom is boarded-up, police tape surrounds the scene.read more
- A memorial for the University of Idaho murder victims remains outside of the house.read more
- A wide-shot of the house showing a security vehicle as well as an air-conditioned shack as temperatures climb into the 80's.read more
- A chain-link fence surrounds the King Road home on Sunday, May 21, 2023 as Brian Kohberger faces arraignment the next day.read more
