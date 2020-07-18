PHOTOS: The Life of John Lewis
John Lewis, civil rights leader and 33-year congressman, dies at 80.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) speaks at the dedication of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2016.REUTERS/Joshua Robertshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1John Lewis, front left, and his wife, Lillian, holding hands, lead a march of supporters from his campaign headquarters to an Atlanta hotel for a victory party after he defeated Julian Bond in a runoff election for Georgia's 5th Congressional District seat in Atlanta, Sept. 3, 1986.AP Photo/Linda Schaeffer, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 18, 2019.House Television via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A state trooper swings a billy club at John Lewis, right foreground, chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, to break up a civil rights voting march in Selma, AL, March 7, 1965.AP Photo/Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) speaks at a news conference about the recent shooting in Las Vegas outside the Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., October 4, 2017.REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernsteinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., center, foreground, locks arms with his aides as he leads a march of several thousands to the courthouse in Montgomery, AL, March 17, 1965. From left are: an unidentified woman, Rev. Ralph Abernathy, James Foreman, King, Jesse Douglas Sr., and John Lewis.AP Photo/Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Barack Obama presents a 2010 Presidential Medal of Freedom to U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Feb. 15, 2011.AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Six leaders of the nation's largest black civil rights organizations pose at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, July 2, 1963. From left, are: John Lewis, chairman Student Non-Violence Coordinating Committee; Whitney Young, national director, Urban League; A. Philip Randolph, president of the Negro American Labor Council; Martin Luther King Jr., president Southern Christian Leadership Conference; James Farmer, Congress of Racial Equality director; and Roy Wilkins, executive secretary, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.AP Photo/Harry Harris, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 10, 2007.AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee during the second day of confirmation hearings on Senator Jeff Sessions' (R-AL) nomination to be U.S. attorney general in Washington, U.S., Jan. 11, 2017.REUTERS/Joshua Robertshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Rep. John Lewis (D-GA.) gestures as he nominates Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 26, 2016.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholsonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/John-Lewis-SS-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 10