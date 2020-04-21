Photos show stolen car embedded in side of California house after crash

A stolen car ended up embedded in the side of a home after a high-speed crash Saturday.

“In response to the recent question asking the CHP why we are enforcing speed laws amidst the challenges of COVID-19,” California Highway Patrol said in a caption after posting the photos on instagram.

The Toyota Camry crashed around 4:40 a.m. in Rowland Heights, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

The two occupants took off after the crash and are at large, according to the station.

The occupants of the house were not injured. They were sleeping at the time.

One resident said on social media that she was thankful no one in her family was hurt, according to the San Gabriel Valley Times.

“The home is being evaluated to see if the structure is livable or will be red-tagged,” CHP spokesman officer Marcos Iniguez told the paper.

The paper reported that a security video captured the collision and two figures running away afterward.