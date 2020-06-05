Expand / Collapse search
Racial equality protests spread across America: SLIDESHOW

Protests for racial equality continue across America in response to the killing of George Floyd.

    Health care workers and medical students pause for 8 minutes, 46 seconds of silence in front of the University of Utah Health Sciences Education Building during a demonstration in support of the Black Lives Matter movement Friday, June 5, 2020, in Salt Lake City.
    AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
    Health care professionals gather outside Barnes-Jewish Hospital to demonstrate in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, June 5, 2020, in St. Louis, Mo.
    AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
    Health care professionals outside Barnes-Jewish Hospital demonstrate in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, June 5, 2020, in St. Louis, Mo.
    AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
    With St. John's Church in the background, people walk under a new street sign on, June 5, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
    AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Demonstrators hold signs and shout during a protest over the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by police in Minneapolis, on June 5, 2020 in Portland, Ore.
    AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer
    Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, center, joins other demonstrators, during a protest against police brutality and racism, sparked by the death of George Floyd, on June 5, 2020 in Portland, Ore.
    AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer
    Protesters march to the New Orleans Police Department headquarters, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, on June 4, 2020 in New Orleans.
    Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP
    Demonstrators march up Main Street in Kansas City, Mo., during a protest over the death of George Floyd, on June 4, 2020.
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
    Protests continue in San Diego, Calif., on June 4, 2020.
    AP Photo/Gregory Bull
    Demonstrators protest over the death of George Floyd near the White House in Washington, D.C.
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci
