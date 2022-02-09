PHOTOS: Prominent Democrats seen without masks despite pro-mask stance
Prominent Democrats have repeatedly been caught maskless.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams issued a mea culpa for appearing maskless at a Georgia elementary school, posing in photos where everyone but her was following local COVID protocols.
Gavin Newsom at restaurant maskless.
Gavin Newsom at restaurant maskless.
Mayor Eric Adams in the Bronx
Former president Barch Obama is seen for the first time at the site of his controversial Hawaiian home.
President Joe Biden is seen maskless in this CSPAN footage.
Pelosi used shuttered San Francisco hair salon for blow-out, owner calls it 'slap in the face'
Governor Kathy Hochul attends the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner at the Javits Center in New York City, October 21, 2021.
