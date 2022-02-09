Expand / Collapse search
PHOTOS: Prominent Democrats seen without masks despite pro-mask stance

Prominent Democrats have repeatedly been caught maskless.

    Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams issued a mea culpa for appearing maskless at a Georgia elementary school, posing in photos where everyone but her was following local COVID protocols. 
     
    Gavin Newsom at restaurant maskless.
     
    Gavin Newsom at restaurant maskless.
     
    Mayor Eric Adams in the Bronx
    Rafael Salamanca (CMSalamancaJr/Twitter)
    Former president Barch Obama is seen for the first time at the site of his controversial Hawaiian home.
    Flightrisk / BACKGRID
    President Joe Biden is seen maskless in this CSPAN footage.
    CSPAN
    Pelosi used shuttered San Francisco hair salon for blow-out, owner calls it 'slap in the face'
     
    Governor Kathy Hochul attends the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner at the Javits Center in New York City, October 21, 2021.
    Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor
