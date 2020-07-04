PHOTOS: President Trump's Mount Rushmore speech kicks off 4th of July celebrations
President Donald Trump holds an event at Mount Rushmore in Keystone, SD.
President Donald Trump stands on stage before he speaks at the Mount Rushmore National Monument on July 3, 2020, in Keystone, S.D. AP Photo/Alex Brandon
President Donald Trump smiles at Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D. AP Photo/Alex Brandon
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, stand during a flyover at Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D. AP Photo/Alex Brandon
President Donald Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore National Monument on July 3, 2020, in Keystone, S.D. AP Photo/Alex Brandon
President Donald Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D. AP Photo/Alex Brandon
President Donald Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore National Monument on July 3, 2020, in Keystone, S.D. AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Supporters watch as President Donald Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D. AP Photo/Alex Brandon
President Donald Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore National Monument on July 3, 2020, in Keystone, S.D. AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D., after President Donald Trump spoke. AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D., after President Donald Trump spoke. AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D., after President Donald Trump spoke. AP Photo/Alex Brandon
