Photos of Andrew Gillum hotel room released by police show stained bed sheets, spilled pills: report

Photos released Wednesday by Miami Beach police show what a luxury hotel room looked like when officers found former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum drunk and with two other men.

Officers were called to the luxury Miami Beach hotel for a suspected overdose involving one of the other men on March 13 and reported that Gillum was too inebriated to speak.

The newly released photos show stained and rumpled bed sheets, a box for a party light disco ball, spilled white pills on the carpet and a vial of a drug often used for erectile dysfunction, but reveal no further light on what Gillum was doing there.

"I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,” Gillum told a Miami Herald reporter after the incident.

Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez told Fox News in March the incident was not being investigated criminally.

Authorities also found baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine, according to the police report.

Gillum told the Herald while he had too much to drink he has “never used methamphetamines.”

He announced he was entering a rehabilitation facility, explaining he became depressed and had turned to alcohol after he narrowly lost the 2018 governor’s race to Republican Ron DeSantis.

He has also stepped back from his position as a CNN commentator.

Police said one of the men, Aldo Mejias, found Travis Dyson, 30, and Gillum both violently sick in the room when he arrived that evening after giving Dyson his credit card to use at the hotel.

Police said Gillum was "stable," but Dyson was taken to the hospital.

The former Tallahassee mayor is married and has three children. Representatives for Gillum didn’t return email inquiries from the Associated Press, and Gillum did not answer his cellphone Thursday.

The information released this week by the Miami Beach Police Department included a 911 call and video from an officer’s body camera that is mostly muted and blurred out. Before the frame goes blurry and silent, the footage shows officers in a hallway knocking on the hotel room door. Someone inside can be heard saying, “Drugs.”

The blurred video appears to show a naked black man talking to officers inside the room. The 911 call mostly captures a dispatcher instructing Mejias how to perform chest compressions on Dyson.

Public records show Dyson has been a registered nurse for the past two years, but he voluntarily withdrew his license recently. The Miami Herald has reported that he previously went by the alias Brodie Scott on a website for male escorts. No one answered a call on Thursday to a cellphone number that a records search shows belongs to Dyson.

