PHOTOS: Northeast Winter Wonderland

A major winter storm slammed the Northeast Monday, with up to two feet of snow expected from Pennsylvania to New England.

    Elinor Fukuda stops in Times Square during a snow storm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. 
    (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    A man walks along a waterfront that usually has a view of the New York City skyline in Hoboken, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. A sprawling, lumbering winter storm is walloping the Eastern U.S., shutting down coronavirus vaccination sites, closing schools and halting transit.
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    A Cockapoo named Maddie enjoyed the snow in Hoboken, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Snowfall is picking up in the Northeast as the region braced for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days.
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    A person waits for a snow plow to pass before crossing the street in Fort Lee, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Snowfall is picking up in the Northeast as the region braced for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days.
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    A security guard walks through Times Square during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York.
    (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    A cyclist on an electric bicycle does donuts on Broadway during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York.
    (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    A traffic officer patrols a lightly trafficked street in Weehawken, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Snowfall is picking up in the Northeast as the region braced for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days.
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    Steve Kent skis through Times Square during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York.
    (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks during a winter storm near the Robert Indiana sculpture "LOVE" at John F. Kennedy Plaza, commonly known as Love Park, in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    Skye DeJesus shovels her stairs while her dog Gordo pokes around in the snow in Jersey City, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. A sprawling, lumbering winter storm is walloping the Eastern U.S., shutting down coronavirus vaccination sites, closing schools and halting transit.
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    Workers clear snow away from an outdoor dining space erected due to COVID-19 restrictions, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York.
    (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    A man walks past the Charging Bull statue during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in New York's financial district.
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
